Playing through! Moose removed from Riverside Golf Course in Pocatello - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho Department of Fish and Game:

POCATELLO — On June 1, Idaho Department of Fish and Game with the help of the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) removed a yearling cow moose from Riverside Golf Course in Pocatello.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, a Fish and Game conservation officer was contacted by the PPD regarding the moose. The animal had first been observed on Donrich Avenue in Pocatello before making its way to the backyard of a residence on Tech Farm Road. It eventually jumped a fence and moved onto the fairway at the golf course.

With the help of PPD, Fish and Game was able to corral the moose near some pine trees while they redirected golfers away from the area. The moose was tranquilized and loaded into a trailer for transport to a remote location away from town.

“During this time of year, it is not uncommon for us to get calls like this,” says Fish and Game Regional Wildlife Manager Zach Lockyer. “When female moose have new calves, they kick their yearlings out, and sometimes those young moose get themselves into some weird places.”

The PPD and Fish and Game routinely work together to resolve wildlife conflicts in town. PPD is often the first to get the call from the public and the first on the scene until Fish and Game staff can arrive with the necessary equipment to effectively deal with the situation.

“The Pocatello Police Department is absolutely great to work with,” says Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson. “They really help us a lot in situations like this.”

Incidents like this one serve as an important reminder that wildlife can turn up in unexpected places. When you encounter wildlife, especially this time of year when animals are on the move or have young with them, please keep your distance.

If you have questions or concerns about encounters with moose or other wildlife, please contact your nearest regional Idaho Fish and Game office.