Risch threatens to block committee action over International Criminal Court sanctions bill - East Idaho News

(CNN) — The top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is threatening to block all action on nominees and legislation in the committee unless progress is made to pass sanctions against the International Criminal Court, which has drawn bipartisan fire for its recent indictments of top leaders of both Israel and Hamas.

The dramatic move in a committee known for bipartisan cooperation – which was first reported by Punchbowl News – speaks to Republican Sen. Jim Risch’s frustration with the inability to reach a deal, especially after a similar bill passed the House last week that had the support of 42 Democrats.

“There were numerous phone calls between a bipartisan group of senators who were galvanized to work on legislation regarding doing something on the ICC, but over the course of the last three weeks, that motivation seems to have gone away,” according to a source familiar with the dynamics.

Suzanne Wrasse, a Risch spokesperson, said the senator from Idaho “is willing to pursue multiple avenues for the Senate to work on ICC legislation, but despite several offers made by Risch and his colleagues to negotiate, Democrats have not responded substantively, and we haven’t made progress.”

Republicans believe the fastest way to pass a sanctions bill would be for the Senate to take up one that passed the House, especially as the number of legislative days before the August recess are shrinking.

But Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee, criticized the House measure as a “divisive partisan bill” and said he is trying to reach a deal with Republicans to move bipartisan sanctions legislation.

“Defending Israel from this flawed and biased prosecution deserves the same united support we share for the entire US-Israel relationship,” he said. “Political maneuvering by Republicans have made a bipartisan bill more difficult, but I have continued talks with those Republicans who are genuinely interested in a bipartisan path forward.”

Cardin is set to discuss the standoff with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Tuesday afternoon, according to an aide.

Risch has posted of X that he won’t agree to have the committee meet again unless sanctions legislation is on the agenda.