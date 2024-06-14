Shop burns at residence in rural Bonneville County - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to a large fire in rural Bonneville County Friday morning.

The fire was reported by multiple people at around 10:40 a.m. south of the intersection between South 25 East and East 81 South. A large plume of black smoke could be seen for miles in all directions.

Fire department spokesman Eric Grossarth said the blaze was coming from a shop that had caught fire at a rural residence. Photos of of the building show significant damage.

Firefighters had contained the fire by 11:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and there did not appear to be any injuries.

Nearby roads were briefly closed to help firefighters battle the flames.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.