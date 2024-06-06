UPDATE: Teton Pass has reopened; road damage patched by crews - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Teton Pass opened as of 2:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

The road (Wyoming State Highway 22) was closed earlier in the day due to road damage. Maintenance crews have temporarily patched the area to allow traffic, but the area continues to be under observation until a more permanent solution can be implemented, WYDOT said.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

ORIGINAL STORY

JACKSON, Wyoming — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Teton Pass due to a large crack in the road, causing unsafe driving conditions.

The road damage announcement came on Thursday just before noon. According to Idaho 511, State Highway 33, eastbound near the Idaho-Wyoming line, is closed.

Transportation crews were told that the road had faulted, and a crack was seen in both lanes of travel, according to a social media post. The crack “dropped vertically,” about 8 inches in some places.

Maintenance crews are working to create a temporary patch. WYDOT’s geology department will investigate the cause.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

