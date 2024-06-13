The 2024 Melaleuca Freedom Celebration will be 'bigger and better than ever.' Here's what you can expect - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The largest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River is returning this year for the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration and organizers says it will “be bigger and better than any other fireworks show in the American West.”

The 31st annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is happening Thursday, July 4 at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. Riverfest, presented by Idaho Central Credit Union, Mountain View Hospital and Riverbend Media Group, will feature live music and entertainment all day. There will be vendors and food options available. It will culminate with the fireworks show at 10:03 p.m.

More than 18,500 fireworks will be launched during the 31-minute spectacle. It will be synchronized to music on Classy 97, which will be played over a network of speakers for spectators to hear.

“This free tribute to America averages 597 shells per minute! That’s 9.9 fireworks every second! And it typically draws an audience of over 200,000 spectators,” a news release about the event says.

Western Display Fireworks has fired the Melaleuca fireworks over the years and is returning for this year’s event. Pyrotechnicians have designed this one-of-a-kind show using the best technology in the industry.

Organizers say the “curtains of special effects that blanket the sky” will “create a unifying view at every level” and be “more spectacular than ever.”

“The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is more than just entertainment on the Fourth of July,” Melaleuca Chairman Frank VanderSloot says in a news release. “It’s a heartfelt, unifying event for the community. But more importantly, it’s a tribute of gratitude to America’s heroes.”

“Thirty-one minutes of tribute doesn’t seem like enough, but we hope it will create a feeling in our souls that will last all year,” VanderSloot adds.

Several agencies have come together to create a master traffic plan. The Idaho Falls Police Department and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will help direct traffic throughout the day.

Organizers are grateful to Ball Ventures and everyone else who makes this celebration possible. They’re excited for the event and invite the community to attend.

“The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is a wonderful tradition that brings our great community together each year,” Ball Ventures Co-Managing Director and President of Real Estate Tahri Molifua says in a news release. “Ball Ventures is honored to host another year of festivities at Snake River Landing. Our team is working diligently to ensure the wonderful members of our community have a safe and memorable 4th of July.”