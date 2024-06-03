This Shepherd-Husky mix is our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Aussie, an Australian Shepherd-Husky mix, is our Pet of the Week.

The 1-year-old dog is house-trained and well behaved with kids and other dogs, but Snake River Animal Shelter Operations Manager Romi Weaver isn’t sure how he is with cats.

“We’d have to do a slow introduction,” she says. “We’ve tried to do cat testing, but it’s hard when they live in a home with them.”

To meet him or other animals, stop by the Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.