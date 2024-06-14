Thrice-convicted drunk driver sentenced to 12 years in prison for DUI crash that killed woman - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man with a history of driving under the influence who killed a pedestrian in 2022 has been sent to prison.

Darwin Dee Reisner, 66, pleaded guilty to felony aggravated driving under the influence with a persistent violator enhancement after reaching a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. As part of that agreement, a charge of vehicular manslaughter was dismissed.

District Judge Robert Naftz heard statements from four of the victim’s family members and an apology from Reisner before issuing his judgment.

“Me personally, I’m disappointed in you,” said Naftz, noting that Reisner had three previous felony convictions, including two for driving under the influence. “You had the tools — you knew what to do, you knew what not to do, you knew who to reach out to.”

After voicing his displeasure for the series of poor choices that led to the fatal collision, Naftz sentenced Reisner to a prison sentence of five to 12 years, with credit for 552 days time served.

What happened

Reisner was arrested at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2022, near the intersection of South 5th and Jackson avenues in downtown Pocatello.

When officers arrived at the reported vehicle-pedestrian collision, they found 36-year-old Rachelle Wallace unresponsive in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reisner, who remained at the collision, allegedly told responding officers, “I’m the one that hit it.”

Officers administered a breath test which, according to prosecuting attorney Jonathan Radford, returned blood-alcohol content results of 0.125 and 0.128 — well above the legal limit of 0.08.

Witnesses told officers that Reisner ran through Wallace, propelling her into the air above his car. She landed behind the car and was hit by a second vehicle.

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Radford said it was the second collision that killed Wallace.

Radford spoke briefly about an investigation that included an accident reconstruction. That reconstruction, he said, showed that Reisner did not brake before the crash, nor was there “hard braking” immediately after.

Reisner, Radford said, was traveling faster than 45 mph when he hit Wallace.

As the prosecutor described the scene of the crash, Wallace’s family members, of which there were about 10 in attendance, could be heard crying.

Victim impact statements

Reisner was not asked to speak until after four family members of Wallace provided victim impact statements.

Wallace’s mother, father and brother spoke. And a statement from her son was read by Wallace’s mother.

Her mother went first, describing Wallace as a caring and loving person who loved holidays — especially birthdays and Christmas. Reisner’s “horrible decision,” she said, led to Christmas time now serving as a reminder of her loss.

Wallace’s father spoke about a requested $5,000 restitution, which, if awarded, would be used to construct a crosswalk at the site of the collision.

“I’d donate two or three crosswalks if it saved my daughter’s life,” he said.

Wallace’s brother said he replays the moment when he learned his older sister was dead “over and over.” His immediate thought was for revenge, he told Naftz, but has since accepted the crash and chosen to forgive Reisner because, he explained, that is what Wallace would have wanted.

The last comments were offered by Wallace’s 18-year-old son, who was not in the courtroom. Through his grandmother, the young man said he was lost without his mother.

“On that day, you destroyed his life,” Wallace’s mother said on behalf of her grandson. “He and his mom were best friends from the day he was born.”

Despite the loss, Wallace’s son has pledged to his family to be a “better man,” his grandmother said, because that is what his mom would have wanted from him.

‘My deepest apologies’

Defense attorney J. Scott Andrew chose not to speak during the hearing, opting instead to allow the family of the victim to receive closure.

Reisner did speak, however, saying he prayed for forgiveness.

“My deepest apologies to the family, from my heart, that this had to happen,” he said, adding that he “relive(s the collision) every day, seven days a week.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Naftz ordered Reisner to pay a $3,000 fine and court costs. The prison sentence will be served concurrently with a sentence of one to eight years he received in Caribou County for a July 2020 DUI.