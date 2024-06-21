Two east Idaho meth traffickers receive lengthy federal prison sentences - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Idaho).

POCATELLO – U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced the sentences for two separate East Idaho methamphetamine traffickers who will serve a collective 21.5 years in federal prison.

Fredy Munoz-Morales, a/k/a Fredi Munoz-Morales, 36, a Mexican citizen and national, was sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court records, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Munoz-Morales in April 2023. The investigation ultimately led to the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Victor that was associated with Munoz-Morales. Approximately seven pounds of methamphetamine were seized during the investigation along with two firearms.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Munoz-Morales earlier this week to 150 months in federal prison and ordered him to serve five years of supervised release. Munoz-Morales pleaded guilty to the charge on Feb. 28.

In a separate case, Gabriel Lopez, 40, of Idaho Falls, was sentenced earlier this week to nine years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court records, the BADGES Task Force began investigating Lopez as the source of supply for methamphetamine to others in August 2023. The investigation ultimately led to the execution of a search warrant at Lopez’s residence in Idaho Falls. During the search, law enforcement seized approximately 392.2 grams of methamphetamine and small amounts of cocaine and marijuana.

Judge Nye also ordered Lopez to serve five years of supervised release upon the completion of his prison sentence. Lopez pleaded guilty to the charge on March 28. A co-defendant, Elizabeth Findlay, 55, of Pocatello, is pending a trial date on July 8.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the work of the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration, which led to the charges in the Munoz-Morales case and applauded the Idaho State Police, which participated as part of the HIDTA BADGES Task Force, for the Lopez investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Blythe McLane prosecuted both cases.