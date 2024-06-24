Whoopee Days Rodeo will have food, fireworks, and a raffle for breast cancer awareness  - East Idaho News

REXBURG — There will be an extra day to enjoy the rodeo in Madison County this year. The annual event, which was typically two days is now three due to popular demand.

Whoopee Days Rodeo returns to Rexburg this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Madison County Fairgrounds at 460 West 2nd North.

“This is our first year as a three-day rodeo. Three thousand people typically come each night,” said Chris Johnson, Madison County Fair board chairman. “Buy tickets early. The event normally sells out.”

Gates open at 5 p.m. Mutton bustin’ will be at 6:15 p.m., and the rodeo begins at 7 p.m. each night. There are different themes happening on each of the days.

“Thursday night is Family Night, Friday night is Cancer Awareness Night, and Saturday is Patriotic Night,” Johnson said.

Casey McGehee, Hayseed Photography

Family Night includes a family pack of tickets for a certain amount of money. On Friday, Cancer Awareness Night will be presented by Madisonhealth.

Jessica Goudy with Madisonhealth said they will be there to promote, educate, and support all those who might be fighting breast cancer. One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

“Reminding all women out there. It doesn’t have to be breast cancer awareness month to do your self-checks and to get into your providers and get checked,” Goudy said.

Goudy told EastIdahoNews.com there will be competitions for people who wear the most pink and there will be a raffle. The money from it will go towards purchasing imaging equipment to improve surgery outcomes for breast cancer patients.

“We are excited to be raising funds to have that machine right here in Rexburg,” Goudy said. “All of the raffle tickets are only a dollar. We have everything from firearms, to an e-bike, to paddle boards.”

The raffle just opened up on Monday. Tickets can be purchased online. The winners will be announced at the event on Friday.

Then, on Saturday, the rodeo ends with a bang as fireworks will be lit off into the sky.

Whoopee Days has been going on for over 100 years, Johnson said. He added there is a lot of food vendors to enjoy and the event is action packed.

“Small town rodeo with a big town rodeo feel,” Johnson said. “We just like seeing all the families come out. A lot of people come, and it’s their very first rodeo, and they come back wanting more.”

