Woman killed, passenger flown to hospital after crash near Rogerson - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. on June 16 at US93, milepost 8, in Twin Falls County, near Rogerson.

A 32-year-old female from Wilmington, California was traveling northbound on US93, near milepost 8, in a 2010 Toyota Prius. The Prius crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a trailer, driven by a 50-year-old male from Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The female driver of the Toyota Prius succumbed to her injuries at the scene. A passenger in the Toyota Prius, a 27-year-old female from Los Angeles, California, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was not transported. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

The road was blocked for approximately three hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Twin Falls Sheriffs Office and Elko Fire.

The collision remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.