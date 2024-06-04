You have to see this! Man tries to stop huge patio umbrella from blowing away during windstorm - East Idaho News

HANG ON! — Video of a man caught in a windstorm has gone viral after footage shows him trying to stop a huge patio umbrella from blowing away.

The video shared on June 3, 2024, out of China, shows a tent blowing in the wind as a person walks underneath to move a box off the ground. The strong wind then sends chairs sliding across the concrete, but what the video shows next has given countless viewers a laugh.

A man standing on a patio umbrella base comes into view as the wind pushes him and the umbrella across the cement.

“That actually looks awesome,” one Youtube viewer wrote with the laughing emoji next to it.

In the chaos, the tent also came free and blew away. As for the umbrella, it’s not clear if it survived the ordeal but luckily, the man was uninjured.