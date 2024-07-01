1 dead, 1 injured following officer-involved shooting in Yellowstone Park - East Idaho News

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – A suspect is dead and a park ranger is injured after a shooting in Yellowstone National Park Thursday morning.

It started in the middle of the night at Canyon Village in the central part of the park, according to a news release from park officials.

A person with a gun was making threats. Officials do not specify the name or gender of the suspect, but say “there was an exchange of gunfire between the subject and law enforcement rangers.”

The extent of the park ranger’s injuries are unclear, but officials say he’s in stable condition and is being treated at a nearby hospital.

Though there is no active threat to the public, the area around the Canyon Lodge Complex is closed while an investigation is underway.

The FBI is leading the investigation with support from National Park Service agents.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide additional information as it becomes available.