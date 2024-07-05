Emergency crews responding to plane crash at Palisades Reservoir - East Idaho News

SWAN VALLEY – Authorities are investigating a plane crash at Palisades Reservoir near the Idaho-Wyoming border.

It happened a little after 5 p.m., according to Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but Lovell tells EastIdahoNews.com boaters in the area saw what happened and brought the pilot to shore.

Emergency crews are just arriving so the pilot’s condition is unknown.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department and the Lincoln County, Wyoming Quick Response unit are on scene, along with other agencies.

EastIdahoNews.com is awaiting additional information from authorities. We will update this story as soon as we know more.