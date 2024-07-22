Firefighters called to early morning house fire in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 2000 block of North 31st East in Bonneville County Monday morning.

Around 2:59 a.m., a caller told 911 that something was on fire inside a home. The person was attempting to put out the fire while a dispatcher tried to get the person to go outside.

Firefighters arrived and saw smoke showing from the exterior of the single-wide manufactured home with several makeshift additions. It was still reported that one person was inside of the house.

An attack line was pulled into the home while firefighters conducted an initial search. A person was brought outside while the fire was discovered burning a mattress in the back of the home.

Within minutes of arrival, the fire was put out, and the formally burning mattress was brought outside. Additional water was put on the mattress while firefighters worked to ventilate the home.

The person brought outside by firefighters was treated and released at the scene.

The fire was contained to the contents of the room, but there was smoke damage throughout the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the IFFD Fire Prevention and Investigation Division. An estimate of damages is at $5,000.