Frontier Credit Union partnering with dermatologist to offer free skin cancer screenings - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — Dr. Dustin Portela’s Mobile Skin Cancer Screening Bus is coming to Shelley and offering free skin cancer screenings this week.

The public is invited to Frontier Credit Union in Shelley on Friday from 8 a.m. until noon at 418 West Fir Street.

“We truly do believe in building better lives for our members and broader communities,” said Steven Foster, Frontier Credit Union’s Chief of Marketing. “Sponsoring Dr. Portela’s Mobile Screening Bus aligns perfectly with our mission, and we encourage everyone to take advantage of this great opportunity.”

Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, but it is also one of the most preventable. Regular screenings can help detect skin cancer at an early stage with it is most treatable. This event offers a free and convenient opportunity for individuals to get screened without the need for an appointment or visit to a clinic.

Portela grew up in southeast Idaho and specializes in skin cancer surgery, facial reconstruction, skin cancer prevention, complex medical dermatology and wound healing. He is the founder of Treasure Valley Dermatology and has over 2.4 million followers on TikTok and nearly 600,000 followers on Instagram.

The free screenings are open to all members of the community and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. No Prior registration is required.