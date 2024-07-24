Idaho Democratic convention delegates endorse VP Kamala Harris for president - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho delegates to the Democratic National Convention have unanimously endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as their presidential nominee, the Idaho Democratic Party announced in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

Idaho joins states including South Dakota, Nebraska, Maryland, Florida, New Hampshire, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia where Democrats have announced their support for Harris.

Idaho Democratic Party Chair Lauren Necochea said in a statement that Idaho Democrats are fired up to get to work to endorse Harris because “the stakes in this election couldn’t be higher.”

“This November, voters face a clear choice between MAGA authoritarianism that will keep stripping away our freedoms and a future where we have a say over the decisions impacting our lives,” Necochea said in the press release. “Harris is uniquely positioned to make this argument, having been an unrelenting champion of our freedoms, especially when it comes to abortion care.”

Necochea said Idaho Democrats are enthusiastic for Harris to go up against Trump, who was recently found guilty of 34 felonies. She also said Trump has chosen “one of the most extreme and inexperienced politicians” in J.D. Vance as Trump’s vice presidential nominee.

Other Idaho Democrats have shown support for Harris, including Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

“The energy and momentum of the past 24 hours are inspiring!” McLean wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Facing one of the most consequential elections of our lifetimes, millions of us are fired up, ready to roll up our sleeves, and get to work for an incredible (and history-making) candidate.”

The Idaho Young Democrats also voiced in a statement to X their support for Harris.

“While the path forward is unclear, we recognize that millions of voters across the country voted for the Biden/Harris ticket,” the organization posted to X. “Idaho Young Democrats support the will of the voters, and as such, we formally endorse Vice President Kamala Harris to be our next President of the United States of America. It’s long past time to put a woman in charge.”

Idaho delegates will convene at the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19 to Aug. 22 in Chicago to select a presidential candidate.