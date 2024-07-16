Idaho drivers face slight uptick at the pump - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – Idaho’s average gas price increased by two cents this week, though the price jump was more pronounced in some areas of the state. According to AAA, Monday’s average price for a gallon of regular is $3.61, which is about three cents more than a month ago, but 30 cents less than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.52 per gallon, which is two cents more than a week ago and seven cents more than a month ago, but five cents cheaper than a year ago. Idaho moved up one spot this week, and now ranks 11th in the country for most expensive fuel.

“Not surprisingly, gas prices in more populated areas where demand is higher, such as the Treasure Valley and the Magic Valley, increased more than the state average did this week, jumping by about six cents and four cents, respectively,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “We expect busy roads and robust gasoline demand for the remainder of the summer, but thankfully, prices are still much more affordable than a year ago.”

According to the most recent report by the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand dipped slightly to 9.4 million barrels per day from the previous week. However, that number is about 700,000 b/d higher than a year ago.

Refineries across the country continue to perform well, with production at over 95% capacity both nationally and across the Rockies region.

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $82 per barrel, which is the same as a week ago, $4 more than a month ago, and $7 more than a year ago. If gasoline demand and crude oil prices remain elevated this week, drivers can expect to pay more at the pump.

“Refineries are pushing more crude oil inputs through the system to try to keep pace with demand, and right now, things are going pretty well,” Conde said. “The caveat is that we are right in the middle of hurricane season, so you never know when a major storm could cause a refinery to go offline for repairs or as a safety precaution. We’re hoping for another week of smooth sailing.”

As a continued safety reminder, AAA warns drivers to never leave children or pets in vehicles unattended, regardless of the duration of your errand. A car heats up by more than 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes, even in the shade and with the windows cracked. Even when outside air temperatures seem pleasant, conditions inside a hot car remain unsafe.

Here’s a look at Idaho gas prices, as of July 15:

Boise – $3.65

Coeur d’Alene – $3.46

Franklin – $3.55

Idaho Falls – $3.48

Lewiston – $3.60

Pocatello – $3.56

Rexburg – $3.54

Twin Falls – $3.62

For more information, visit this website and the AAA Fuel Price Finder.