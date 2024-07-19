Last weekend to experience Thornshire Renaissance Faire 2024 - East Idaho News

RIGBY – Friday marks the third and final weekend of the Thornshire Renaissance Faire’s 2024 season. But there’s still time to see your favorite performers, haggle over some wares and take a step back in time.

Faire-goers will recognize some of their favorite vendors – and discover something new to tickle their fancy. Jana Bake, who owns Styles and Smiles Salon in Rexburg, has been a vendor at the Faire from its beginning in 2017. She tells EastIdahoNews.com the event just keeps getting better.

“(We have) better and more vendors each year, better entertainers and shows … and so many more people coming through,” she says. “It has grown so much.”

Whether you’re looking for handmade armor and leather goods (who isn’t?), on the search for good food or hoping to get your hair quaffed to princess-like perfection by Bake and her team, the Thornshire Faire won’t disappoint.

“It’s a fantastic event with so much to do,” Bake says. “Tons of entertainment, great food and a variety of unique vendors.”

As always, entertainment and merriment will abound. According to the Faire’s website, dancers, a storyteller and a jester, among others, will mingle and interact with guests. Staged scenes and events will take place all throughout the weekend, as well.

Faline Elias fills the role of the queen at this year’s Thornshire Renaissance Faire. | Courtesy Paul Sweeney

If you’re more proactive about your adventuring, visit the Queen and take up a quest. Faline Elias is serving in that role this year. Although the immersive quests debuted last year, Elias says they are new and fresh for this season.

“They’re all new,” she tells EastIdahoNews.com. “But some of them may be similar.”

There is a range of quests available, appropriate for any age or interest level. They follow a Robin Hood-like storyline the Faire is playing out this year.

Also in keeping with the storyline, a Rouge’s Feast has been introduced this year, Elias says. It’s a way to celebrate the “heroes” of the storyline: the rogues. Billed as a way to “celebrate another day free from the oppressive Prince John,” the meal is open to the public.

“(Organizers) wanted to make something that would be more affordable and be able to have more people at it,” Elias explains.

The feast will be on Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Diners can enjoy their choice of pulled pork or chicken. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Faire begins on Friday at 2 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m. On Saturday, the Faire will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The full schedule of shows and demonstrations can be found here.

The Thornshire Renaissance Faire is located just off U.S. Highway 20 in Krupp Scout Hollow (688 North Scout Lane — take the Menan/Lorenzo exit). Tickets are available at the gate. Adult tickets are $14; Children’s tickets are $10; children three and under get in for free. All stage shows and other entertainment are included with admission.