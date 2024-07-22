Madison County deputies investigating death on Highway 33  - East Idaho News

MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a “pedestrian fatality” on Idaho Highway 33.

Sheriff Ron Ball told EastIdahoNews.com deputies responded after 11:15 a.m. on Monday and found a body near milepost 75 which is by South 4000 West Road.

According to pictures sent to our newsroom, there is yellow tape up blocking off part of an area.

Ball said his deputies along with Idaho State Police remain on the scene. He said they are still trying to notify next of kin.

No other information has been released at this time, however, Ball said more should be available in the next few hours.