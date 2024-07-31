Man charged with allegedly trafficking fentanyl in Bonneville County Jail - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A 27-year-old man has been charged with trafficking fentanyl while inside the Bonneville County Jail.

Tristen Rodriguez was charged with two felonies for trafficking fentanyl in a correctional facility and a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

On July 26 at around 11:40 p.m., a Bonneville County Jail detention deputy reportedly found fentanyl pills inside a cell.

An inmate told jail staff that Rodriguez was involved in illegal activity. When deputies searched Rodriguez’s cell, they found a small bag of fentanyl in his personal bag, according to court documents.

Rodriguez was charged and is being held on a $30,000 bond. He was originally convicted of felony burglary in April, and is serving a minimum of two years and a maximum of 10 years in prison.

Rodriguez is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 7 for a preliminary hearing.

Though Rodriguez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.