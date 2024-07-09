Patriotic punch bowl cake - East Idaho News

With layers of fluffy cake, vanilla pudding, whipped topping, and fresh blueberries and strawberries, this delicious patriotic punch bowl cake recipe is simultaneously light, creamy, and sweet. The beloved trifle is destined to be a hit at summer gathering.

Ingredients

1 box angel food cake

1 packet instant vanilla pudding mix – 3.5 ounces

2 cups milk of your choice

1 carton whipped topping – 8-ounce

1 pint fresh strawberries, washed and hulled

2 cups fresh blueberries, rinsed

Instructions

Trim the brown outer layer from the cake and then tear the cake into small pieces. Prepare pudding as directed and then mix in the Cool Whip. Place 1/2 of the cake pieces in a punch bowl. Top with 1/3 of the pudding mixture and all of the blueberries. Top with the remaining cake pieces, 1/3 of the pudding mixture, and all of the strawberries. Finish with the remaining pudding mixture and garnish with additional berries if you like. Cover and refrigerate for several hours.

