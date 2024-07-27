Plastic duck race competitors land in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a press release from DWI.

The first flock of ducks have made their way to Idaho Falls and arrived at DWI for the 33nd Annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race to be held on Saturday August 10th. DWI clients have taken a break from their regular daily contract work to prep the 25,000 ducks by cleaning them up from their last race. They remove the old ID stickers and place new ones on them. A few “dead” ducks and imposters are identified and removed from the field. The Duck Race project is a highlight for everyone at DWI.

The Duck Race is sponsored by the Idaho Falls Rotary Club to benefit the Snake River Greenbelt projects.

DWI is a nonprofit agency with a mission of assisting individuals who have a disability or who are disadvantaged to recognize and to achieve their chosen level of economic and social independence.