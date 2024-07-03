Pocatello Fourth of July parade highlights Bannock County's many celebrations - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Pocatello’s Independence Day Celebration will begin Thursday morning with the annual parade through Historic Old Town Pocatello.

The “Star Spangled Celebration” parade is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Main Street and West Fremont Street. It will loop around West Sublette Street onto North Arthur Avenue before taking West Bonneville Street back to Main Street, finishing where it started.

Pocatello’s July 4th festivities will conclude with the annual fireworks show at the Bannock County Events Center, which will begin after sundown.

Other Bannock County cities will host similar displays.

The Lava Hot Springs 4th of July Fireworks will begin with the duck race at 8 p.m., with the fireworks show to follow at 10 p.m.

In Inkom, a 5K and kids’ race will kick off Thursday’s fun at 8 a.m. with music and vendors offering fun for the whole family.

Bannock County residents can begin their holiday celebrations Wednesday night with the Shoshone-Bannock Fort Bridger Treaty Day Fireworks and Indian Relay Races at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds. The races begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks to follow at dark.

Cities south of Bannock County will get in on the celebration as well.

The Montpelier City 4th of July Celebration begins Thursday morning at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at Allinger Park. Live music and throughout the day will culminate with a fireworks show at dusk.

Malad City will host a breakfast followed by a Street Dance, fun run and kids race on Main Street. Fireworks will, again, close the night from the fairgrounds at dark.