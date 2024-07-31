Popular Minnetonka Cave will close early for renovation work - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the US Forest Service.

MONTPELIER — The popular Minnetonka Cave site will be receiving a renovation to the exterior facilities at the upper parking lot next month.

To complete this project before winter hits, the cave will close two weeks early. The last day to secure reservations on www.recreation.gov is Aug. 4, but the cave will remain open through Aug. 19, for first-come first-served visitors.

“I am excited we can finally implement this project,” said Mike Duncan, Montpelier District Ranger. “These needed upgrades will enhance the experience for visitors as well as provide a better environment for those working at the site.”

Three structures that will be replaced include the upper parking lot ticket booth, bathroom facilities and a building which houses the generators that power the facility. Additionally, an overlook deck will be added next to the parking lot to provide a scenic view of St. Charles Canyon.

This project is funded through The Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). Enacted into law on Aug. 4, 2020, GAOA continues to provide new opportunities for the USDA Forest Service to deliver benefits to the American public through major investments in infrastructure, recreation facilities, public lands access, and land and water conservation.

It is anticipated that the project will be completed this fall and will not impact the timeline for the spring 2025 opening.