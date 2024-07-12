She's known as "Pamelapedia" at CEI and we're honoring her for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received an email recently about a woman named Pam who works at the College of Eastern Idaho. It said:

Pam is the front office clerk at the College of Eastern Idaho. Oftentimes she is the first person someone speaks with when visiting campus, whether in person or via telephone. She is ALWAYS kind and makes everyone she meets feel welcome. She speaks with endless numbers of people per day, always treating everyone, whether it be a a student, future student, co-worker or community member with kindness. She has earned the nickname Pamelapedia on campus as she is so knowledgeable about the school and community. She is an asset to everyone who has the privilege of meeting her! A former student (who has since graduated and works in the medical field) once said “I walked into this school as a zombie hoping for some answers, little did I know just how much that move would better my life…I stood in the office with a baby on my hip and my other child sucking on a sucker and felt like i was at the end of my rope. I was offered so much help and support, for once in a very long time I had a feeling I was going to be ok.” Pam was the person this student first met at the school. Pam connected her to numerous resources on campus, as she does with so many. CEI is lucky to have Pam as part of our Falcon Family!

