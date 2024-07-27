Twenty-year-old Blackfoot driver dies in Highway 89 crash near Montpelier - East Idaho News

The following is a press release from the Idaho State Police.

MONTPELIER – A fatal collision on U.S. Highway 89, just west of Montpelier, resulted in the death of a 20-year-female driver from Blackfoot Saturday morning.

Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 8:44 a.m. on southbound US-89 at milepost 24.5. A 20-year-old female from Blackfoot was driving southbound on US-89 in a 2017 Chevy Spark. A 35-year-old female from Ovid, Idaho, was driving northbound on US-89 in a 2019 GMC Terrain when both vehicles collided.

The driver of the Chevy was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the GMC was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the local hospital.

Both lanes of US-89 were blocked for approximately four hours.

Idaho State Police were assisted by Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Bear Lake County Ambulance, Bear Lake County Fire Department, Montpelier Police Department and the Idaho Department of Transportation.