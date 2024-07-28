Two boys, woman killed when pontoon overturns at Lake Powell - East Idaho News

PAGE, Arizona (KSL.com) — Two 4-year-old boys and a woman died Friday at Lake Powell after the pontoon they were being towed in overturned, trapping them, officials said.

About 3:18 p.m., dispatchers learned of an overturned boat on Lake Powell near the mouth of Navajo Canyon.

“The 25-foot privately owned pontoon vessel was being towed by another boater, when waves contributed to the towed vessel capsizing. Several of the eleven passengers became trapped under the overturned vessel,” the National Park Service said in a news release.

Rangers responded and found a person on top of the pontoon boat and others in the water, “with some of the party unaccounted for” as nearby boaters helped get the victims out of the water. First responders provided medical attention at the scene, and two other people were taken to a hospital. The conditions of those hospitalized were not disclosed.

The names of the boys who died have not been released. The woman was identified as Melissa Bean, 72. Officials did not disclose where the victims lived.

The accident remains under investigation by the National Park Service and local authorities.