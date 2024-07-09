Local farmers share concerns about water situation and how eastern Idahoans could be affected - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Two local farmers are speaking out about the water situation in eastern Idaho and an executive order Gov. Brad Little signed last month.

The Protecting Idaho Water Sovereignty Act, signed by Little on June 26, aims to end a conflict between surface water users and groundwater users that has been years in the making. Little says an agreement must be reached by Oct. 1.

The act came after the Idaho Department of Water Resources issued a curtailment order demanding that many farmers in eastern Idaho shut off their water. The order was ultimately lifted and farmers are hoping the new agreement will address their concerns.

Brian Murdoch and Brett Jensen sat down with EastIdahoNews.com to share their thoughts on the issue and what they hope is done. Both have worked on family farms in the area for most of their lives and they are worried for the future.

Watch out interview with Murdoch and Jensen in the video player above.