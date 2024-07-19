Two women arrested on suspicion of murder in Idaho campground homicide - East Idaho News

CANYON COUNTY (Idaho Statesman) — The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Nevada women in the death of a man at the Martin Landing campground last Friday.

Travis Haywood Calumpit, 37, of Parma, died from a gunshot wound. Police arrested Melissa Calumpit, 35, and Rosalie Morris, 59, on suspicion of first-degree murder. Both are from Battle Mountain, Nevada. Their charges do not yet appear in the state’s court records system.

Court records show that Melissa petitioned for divorce from Travis in 2018.

A verified GoFundMe for Travis indicated that he had three children. The investigation is ongoing, according to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin Landing is near the confluence of the Boise, Owyhee and Snake rivers.