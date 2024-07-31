Utah 'snake oil salesman' who sold silver as COVID cure sent to prison - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — A Cedar Hills man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison after posing as a doctor and selling products he claimed would cure COVID-19, then going on the run for three years.

Gordon Hunter Pedersen, 64, was indicted in federal court in July of 2020 with mail fraud, wire fraud and for introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with the intent to defraud or mislead buyers, according to court documents.

Pedersen was a part owner of My Doctor Suggests LLC in Utah County, according to investigators. He was also the owner and operator of GP Silver LLC.

“Since at least 2014 … Pedersen promoted and sold silver products … as a treatment for various diseases, including arthritis, diabetes, influenza, pneumonia and more recently coronavirus disease 2019,” charging documents state.

In early 2020, Pedersen used his social media channels, podcasts and other websites and “began fraudulently promoting his silver products as effective protection against, and treatment for, COVID-19,” the charges state. He also “experienced a substantial increase in sales” at that time.

“In total, the known revenue of My Doctor Suggests related to this scheme is estimated around $6,110,473,” according to the U.S. Attorney for Utah’s Office.

After he was indicted, Pedersen was ordered to appear in federal court on Aug. 25, 2020. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to show up. Last August, he was taken into custody.

In March, Pedersen pleaded guilty to “committing mail fraud and introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud and mislead,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

In addition to being sentenced on Monday to three years in federal prison, Pedersen will be placed on supervised release for a year after his time in prison.

“Mr. Pedersen was a modern-day snake oil salesman, exploiting vulnerable people, especially during the pandemic,” said Special Agent in Charge Shohini Sinha of the Salt Lake City FBI.

“Mr. Pedersen defrauded consumers for years by lying about his credentials and the products he sold. His years of deliberate misrepresentations resulted in financial harm to consumers who trusted in his claims, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney for Utah Trina Higgins. “Pedersen profited off citizens during a vulnerable time, then fled from law enforcement for three years to avoid prosecution. My office remains committed to prosecuting financial fraud and seeking justice for victims.”

In 2021, it was announced that My Doctor Suggests LLC had severed ties with Pedersen and the company agreed to plead guilty to one count of making false and misleading marketing claims of ingestible silver products as a drug treatment for COVID-19.