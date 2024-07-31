War Bonnet Round Up returns for 113th year - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, is back for its 113th year.

On Wednesday, the War Bonnet Round Up will give visitors a glimpse of the rodeo ahead with the Wild West Family Fest at Sandy Downs from 4-8 p.m.

The free event will offer games, a Mutton Bustin’ Qualifier, Alive After 5 featuring Aaron Ball Band, mini bull riding, food vendors and more.

“Tonight is mostly about trying to expose rodeo to some of the crowd that may not be making it out on a typical Thursday, Friday, Saturday night,” said Gray Augustus, the marketing director for Teton Auto. “I think the Family Fest is a way to encourage some people out here to expose them to what’s going on.”

The War Bonnet Round Up is a favorite among community members, but also among announcers.

“I get a lot of grief from everywhere else I go because since my first year here I’ve said this is my favorite rodeo, and it absolutely is,” said Kade Rogge, a War Bonnet Round Up announcer. “I work for 30 different rodeos a year, and this is my favorite rodeo.”

This year, the War Bonnet Round Up is part of the IDAGold series, a string of 6 Idaho-based rodeos. The contestant who wins the most money in the rodeos has a shot at a $20,000 bonus.

The War Bonnet Round Up professional rodeo will begin on Thursday and run through Saturday. Gates open each night at 4:30 p.m. The kid’s rodeo begins at 5:45 p.m., the regular rodeo begins at 7 p.m., and the event ends at 10 p.m.

Friday will be the annual “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night, to promote breast cancer awareness in our community. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink Friday. Saturday will be Salute to our Veterans Night with special presentations honoring our nation’s veterans and active-duty military; attendees are encouraged to wear black.

Tickets for Thursday and Friday are $22 and Saturday is $27. Military and veteran discounts are available. Children’s tickets for ages three to 10 are $10. Children two and under are free. Tickets are available online. Visit the War Bonnet Round Up website for additional ticket information.