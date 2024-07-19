 WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump speaks, accepts GOP nomination days after assassination attempt - East Idaho News

TRUMP SPEAKS

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump speaks, accepts GOP nomination days after assassination attempt

TRUMP SPEAKS

WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump speaks, accepts GOP nomination days after assassination attempt

  Published at  | Updated at
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

MILWAUKEE — Just five days after surviving an assassination attempt, a bandaged Donald Trump is set to address the Republican National Convention on Thursday to accept his party’s presidential nomination in a speech designed to unify his party — and the nation — behind his third consecutive White House bid.

Watch the speech in the video player above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION