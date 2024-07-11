Waterline replacement for Calkins Avenue and Rosehill Drive in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls and its contractor Knife River will start a waterline replacement project on Calkins Avenue and Rosehill Drive.

The project will begin on Monday, July 15, and lane closures will be throughout the duration of the entire project. While every effort will be made to maintain access to all properties during the project, some temporary road detours will occur.

It’s anticipated the project will be completed in late summer.

As part of the project, contractors will improve and replace the water lines under Calkins Avenue and Rosehill Drive. Improvements will also be made to storm infrastructure, sidewalk corners, and the roadway surface.

Please use caution around construction workers and follow traffic signs for modifications to traffic flow or plan alternate routes.

Those with questions can contact Knife River (208) 996-4589.

