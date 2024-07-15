What does it take to maintain city parks? I tagged along with Parks and Recreation to find out. - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our area, and today, we’re workin’ it with the Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department to find out what it takes to maintain the city park system.

Brett Lopez, maintenance technician with department, showed me around for a day and demonstrated what he does in the parks. We visited Lookout Point, Sacajawea Park and Spaulding’s Overlook.

We started the day at Pocatello’s newest park, Lookout Point, and Lopez showed me how they maintain the grass and keep the trees trimmed so people have a good field of vision through the park.

Next we went to Sacajawea Park where they were preparing for an upcoming ribbon cutting. Lopez showed me how the maintain the foliage around park amenities.

We ended the day by going to Spaulding’s Overlook, where we cut out a tree that had died. Park workers do this not just because it makes the park more aesthetically pleasing, but also because it prevents dead trees from becoming a hazard.

Throughout our stops, I got to experience a feeling of satisfaction knowing parks users would be able to better enjoy the areas I worked in.

“(When) we get to come in, do a good job, it reflects on the community,” Lopez said. “We have trail users that come out (and) they see something like that, when it’s done properly, it’s really just the icing on the cake that we’re looking for.”

