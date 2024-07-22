Woman dies, man hospitalized in motorcycle crash near Spencer - East Idaho News

SPENCER – Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash near Spencer Monday.

It happened at 10:51 a.m. in the southbound lane of Interstate 15, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 69-year-old man from Farr West, Utah, whose name was not specified, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle. A 60-year-old woman from Farr West was on the motorcycle with him.

The man reportedly lost control and crashed, though authorities don’t say why. Both people were wearing helmets, but the woman died on scene. The man was flown by air ambulance to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Both lanes were blocked for about four hours as ISP worked to clean up the wreckage.