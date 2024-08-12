101-year-old woman graduates from BYU-Idaho - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A 101-year-old woman received her diploma and a standing ovation as she became one of the oldest people to ever graduate from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

Helen Holland was the first student to walk across the stage at convocation last month as she graduated with her associate’s degree in the College of Academic Success and Interdisciplinary Studies.

“So many of my children and grandchildren came and so many friends at home turned on the video to watch,” Holland said in a BYU-Idaho news release. “How can you describe the thrill of knowing that everyone who loves you is there? Just to see that love made a difference. It stays with you. You have friends everywhere.”

Holland’s educational journey began over 83 years ago at BYU in Provo, Utah. She studied for two years but never graduated and always felt a desire to finish her degree.

With the help of administrators at BYU and BYU-Idaho, she was able to transfer her credits and enrolled at BYU-Idaho in January.

“I did not realize that seven months can make such a difference when I’ve lived so many years,” Holland said. “The lessons I’ve learned, the help I’ve received, and the memories I’ve made will be eternal.”

Holland took five classes in the winter semester and two classes in the spring. She credits administrators, faculty, her advisor and others who helped her succeed. In her final semester, Holland took a German class.

“My background is German, so I thought it would be easy, but it was not easy,” Holland joked. “Sister Nathalie Fairbanks, my professor, gave an uplifting message each week that gave me strength. The last week, she shared the song, ‘If the Way Be Full of Trial, Weary Not,’ sung by the Tabernacle Choir. How can you not give everything you’ve got after hearing that?”

Holland says she has seen doors open “she when we thought they were closed” and wants to continue to learn and grow.

She has a message for those thinking about finishing their degree but are unsure or worried about what it entails.

“If it’s in your heart, it’s a wonderful experience you don’t want to pass by,” Holland says. “Sometimes it takes a while. It may take one class at a time, but there’s got to be a reason you’re having those feelings.”