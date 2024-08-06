59th annual Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival features cultural events for the entire family - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

FORT HALL — The 59th Annual Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival kicks off Thursday, Aug. 8, and concludes on Sunday, Aug. 11. This year’s theme is “Our Language is our Identity.” The Tribes invites everyone to enjoy one of the largest outdoor cultural celebrations in the state of Idaho.

The Festival has many events and cultural experiences to participate in, which include a powwow featuring competition dancing and singing contests with drum groups from across the country, two parades, softball tournament, Indian Relay Races, art show, golf tournament, fun run, Miss Shoshone-Bannock Queen competition, rodeos, arts & crafts vendors, food vendors, traditional feast and much more!

The Tribes encourage those wanting to learn more about the Festival and the daily schedule to purchase the Annual Sho-Ban News Festival Edition newspaper and magazine, which can be purchased at several locations including the Trading Post Grocery Store, Trading Post Gas Station, Sage Hill Travel Center, Bannock Peak Truck Stop and at the Fort Hall Tribal Museum.

More information can also be found visiting the Festival’s website at www.shobanfestival.com and the Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/shobanindianfestival.

Each year, the Festival hosts the Miss Shoshone-Bannock Queen Pageant and a new queen is crowned Friday night at approximately 7 p.m. The current reigning 2023-2024 Queen is Develynn Hall. The public is invited to watch various cultural presentations by our contestants throughout the week.

Key events you won’t want to miss are listed below:

Thursday, August 8:

9:00 a.m. All-Indian Junior Rodeo Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds

10:00 a.m. Kid’s Parade begins near the Trading Post Grocery Store and ends at the Festival Arbor Registration 8:00 AM

10:00 a.m. Arts & Crafts Booths Open at the Festival Arbor

7:00 p.m. Children & Veterans Recognition Powwow Grand Entry

Friday, August 11:

8:00 a.m. Festival Fun Run/Walk at the Waapi Kani Outpatient Building on Agency Road

10:00 a.m. Arts & Crafts Booths Open at the Festival Arbor

11:00 a.m. Festival Royalty Competition at the Festival Dance Arbor

12:00 p.m. Indian Relay Races at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds

3:00 p.m. Art Show & Silent Auction at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel Chiefs Event Center

7:00 p.m. Powwow Grand Entry and Miss Shoshone-Bannock Queen Crowning at the Festival Dance Arbor

8:00 p.m. Wiley Petersen’s Bull Riding Mayhem at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds Doors Open at 7:00PM

Saturday, August 12:

10:00 a.m. Saturday Parade begins near the Trading Post Grocery Store and ends at the Festival Arbor Registration 8:00 AM

10:00 a.m. Arts & Crafts Booths Open at the Festival Arbor

10:00 a.m. Art Show & Silent Auction at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel Chiefs Event Center (Ends at 6:00 PM)

12:00 p.m. Fort Hall Skate Jam at the Fort Hall Skate Park Plaza on Mission Road

12:00 p.m. Indian Relay Races at the Fort Hall Rode Grounds

1:30 p.m. Powwow Saturday Afternoon Grand Entry at the Festival Dance Arbor

7:00 p.m. Powwow Saturday Night Grand Entry at the Festival Dance Arbor

7:00 p.m. INFR Tour Rodeo at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds

Sunday, August 13:

10:00 a.m. Arts & Crafts Booths Open at the Festival Arbor

12:00 p.m. Championship Indian Relay Races at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds

2:00 p.m. Powwow Sunday Grand Entry at the Festival Dance Arbor

2:00 p.m. INFR Tour Rodeo at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds

4:00 p.m. Traditional Feast at the Festival Arbor