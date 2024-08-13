Black bear attacks 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground, officials say - East Idaho News

RED LODGE, Montana (Idaho Statesman) — A 3-year-old girl was in a tent at a Montana campground when a black bear wandered in and attacked her, wildlife officials and news outlets reported.

The attack happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at a private campsite near Red Lodge, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a Facebook post.

The child was rushed to get medical help, and the campground was evacuated, officials said.

Wildlife officials said they set out to find the animal.

The next day, they found a black bear believed to have been involved in the attack and killed it, officials said.

The attack is still under investigation. The child was identified as a 3-year-old girl by KECI. She was sleeping in the tent when she was attacked, KRTV reported.