Celebrate Youth will kick off its 20th year with new performances - East Idaho News

REXBURG – Celebrate Youth brings families and the community together for its 20th year.

Each year, Madison School District No. 321 puts on Celebrate Youth to get students excited for a new school year.

“We just wanted to have a celebration at the end of summer and right before they get back to school so they can get excited and see their friends,” said Macail Chavez, the director of communications for the district.

To commemorate the 20th year of Celebrate Youth, the event will have several new additions, including student performances. Visitors can enjoy performances by a student band, color guard and dance team.

“We’re really excited to see what our youth have to show us and to build their confidence and have them show the community what they’re talented in,” Chavez said.

Visitors can also enjoy free cookies, check out local vendors and of course, play games. Some of the activities include a rock wall, pinata, mini golf, mechanical bull and more.

This year’s Celebrate Youth is bigger than previous years, so the school district can always use more help. To volunteer, email Chavez at chavezm@msd321.com.

Celebrate Youth will take place Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Porter Park.