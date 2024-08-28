Cheaper gas prices drive busy Labor Day weekend - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from AAA Idaho.

BOISE – As millions of Americans brace for a busy Labor Day weekend on the roads and at the airports, AAA is sharing tips to successfully navigate the crowds.

AAA projects a 9% increase in this weekend’s holiday travel from a year ago.

“Labor Day travel doesn’t approach the volumes that we see for the 4th of July or Thanksgiving. But unlike those holidays, the window of opportunity for Labor Day is really condensed, especially for those who need to get back in time for school,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “There’s also a ‘FOMO’ factor – we know that the weather is going to turn in the next few weeks, and many of us are reluctant to say good-bye to the long, sunny days without one last hurrah.”

Gas prices will help Idaho drivers hit the road, with the state’s average price for a gallon of regular at $3.60. That’s three cents more than a month ago, but 53 cents less than a year ago. Meanwhile, the national average sits at $3.36 per gallon, which is 15 cents less than a month ago and 46 cents less than a year ago. The Gem State currently ranks 9th in the country for most expensive fuel.

Today, the cheapest gas in the nation can be purchased in Mississippi at $2.89 per gallon. Drivers in Hawaii are paying the most at $4.66 per gallon.

Here’s a seven-year retrospective of Labor Day pump prices for Idaho and the U.S.:

Idahoans’ top destinations for Labor Day are Anaheim, Las Vegas, Salt Lake, Orlando, and Seattle.

“Alaska cruises are one of the most popular activities this year. Right now, the weather is perfect, and you might be lucky enough to see the early arrival of fall foliage and some very active wildlife,” Conde said. “But whether you’re headed to theme parks, National Parks, state parks, or even a quick campout, you’re bound to find plenty of folks who are thinking along the same lines.”

AAA recommends arriving at the airport at least two hours ahead of your flight. Download the airline app to stay informed about changes to your itinerary. If possible, avoid checking luggage, but if not, pack important documents, medications, and a change of clothes in your carry-on bag.

“If you plan to hit the road, Thursday and Friday afternoon will bring some of the worst traffic congestion, but you can also heavy traffic on Monday,” Conde said. “Whichever day you travel, you’ll want to get the earliest jump possible, especially if your route will take you on two-lane highways.”

AAA will respond to 307,000 requests for roadside assistance over the holiday weekend. Make sure your vehicle’s fluid levels and tire pressure are topped off before you begin your road trip. If your battery is three years old or older, consider having it tested by a repair shop or auto parts store.

Emergency kit essentials

Here’s a list of some of the things you’ll want to consider bringing on your road trip:

Flares or reflectors

Basic tools

First aid kit

Flashlight with fresh batteries

Protein snacks and water

Duct tape

A blanket and extra clothes

100 Deadliest Days reminders

As the 100 Deadliest Days, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when the number of fatal crashes spike, come to a close, AAA reminds drivers to continue to exercise good judgment and caution. Please ditch the distractions, drive when you are rested and alert, avoid speeding, and never get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking. And of course, wear your seat belt.

For last-minute details about the destinations you’re visiting, AAA can help. Check out the AAA Trip Canvas planning tool, AAA’s digital TourBooks, and download the AAA mobile app.