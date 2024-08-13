City of Idaho Falls publishes Budget Book. Take a look inside. - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The city of Idaho Falls has developed a comprehensive but user-friendly Budget Book to allow city taxpayers direct access to the entire city budget.

“The new budget book really makes it easy to understand how property tax dollars and fees will be put to work to bring services, programs, safety, and value to our residents,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “The budget book is the result of a lengthy budget development process over the last six months, and it is a testament to the time city officials have put into crafting a comprehensive and balanced budget.”

The City of Idaho Falls values public participation in the budget process and encourages public input. The Council adopted a tentative budget last month and a public hearing on the budget was held at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.

The not-to-exceed budget outlines how the $373,670,680 is allocated among the City’s 11 departments and public services, such as Idaho Falls Power and the Idaho Falls Airport. The bulk of the budget revenues come not from property taxes but from utility payments, fees, and other governmental services. The proposed property tax request is about $47 million, roughly 12% of the tentative budget.

“In February, the City Council established priorities to continue providing essential services during these times of growth and inflation,” said Idaho Falls City Council President Lisa Burtenshaw. “The budget reflects the city’s commitment to reliable and affordable power, with key investments in power generation. It also emphasizes a continued focus on public safety with additional police officers and a new fire station on Idaho Falls’ north side.”

The City Council will consider the final budget on Aug. 25.

View the Budget Book here.