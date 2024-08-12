 Cocoa Bean would makes a sweet Pet of the Week - East Idaho News
Pet of the Week

Cocoa Bean would makes a sweet Pet of the Week

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Cocoa Bean is a three-year-old Shar Pei mix and she may have a little bit of pit bull mixed in with her.

She is really sweet and loves adults but does not like kids or cats.

Cocoa Bean gets along with mild-mannered large male dogs and would do great in a home if she is the only animal.

To meet Cocoa Bean, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also call (208) 523-4219.

