Cocoa Bean would makes a sweet Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Cocoa Bean would makes a sweet Pet of the WeekPublished at
Cocoa Bean is a three-year-old Shar Pei mix and she may have a little bit of pit bull mixed in with her.
She is really sweet and loves adults but does not like kids or cats.
Cocoa Bean gets along with mild-mannered large male dogs and would do great in a home if she is the only animal.
To meet Cocoa Bean, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. You can also call (208) 523-4219.
Pet of the Week is sponsored by Teton Auto Group, which serves eastern Idaho with a "No Problem" approach to every service and new and used car sale. It takes great pride in supporting this amazing community.