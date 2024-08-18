Construction project to begin Monday on Idaho Falls street, may cause delays - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Traffic will be detoured around a section of South Holmes Avenue while contractors work to reconstruct the road.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 19, Knife River will begin the road reconstruction project on South Holmes between Cleveland and Elva Streets. Barring unforeseen circumstances, construction is anticipated to be completed within 30 days.

Drivers will need to use alternative routes throughout the duration of this project.

While every effort is made to keep traffic open, a traffic detour is needed to complete the work safely and efficiently.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

Those with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Knife River at (208) 932-3422.

For additional information about this project or any other planned construction project in Idaho Falls, click here.