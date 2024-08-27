Dairy Queen announces new fall Blizzard menu, BOGO offer - East Idaho News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Following a busy, fun-filled summer, friends and family return to routines and treat-lovers eagerly anticipate the opportunity to reunite with beloved fall flavors.

The wait is officially over with the arrival of Dairy Queen’s new fall Blizzard menu. Beginning Monday, fans can enjoy a variety of new and returning favorites, including pumpkin and French silk pie flavors.

The all-new Java Chip flavor will also join the season’s offerings.

Here are descriptions of the flavors:

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat : Real pumpkin pie pieces blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard® Treat perfection and garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg.

French Silk Pie Blizzard Treat : Choco chunks, pie pieces, and cocoa fudge blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard® Treat perfection and garnished with whipped topping.

Caramel Java Chip Blizzard Treat : Coffee, choco-espresso crunch pieces, and caramel topping blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard Treat perfection.

OREO Fudge Brownie Blizzard Treat : OREO cookie pieces, brownies, and cocoa fudge blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard Treat perfection.

Salted Caramel Truffle Blizzard Treat : Salted caramel truffles, toffee pieces, choco chunks, and cocoa fudge blended with our world-famous soft serve to Blizzard Treat perfection.

REESE’S PIECES Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat : REESE’S PIECES candy, chocolate chip cookie dough, and peanut butter topping blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard Treat perfection.

Royal NY Cheesecake Blizzard Treat : Cheesecake pieces and graham blended with DQ world-famous soft serve to Blizzard Treat perfection then filled with a perfectly paired strawberry topping center.

In addition to the new fall lineup, the restaurant chain is offering a buy one, get one free Blizzard, available to rewards members in the DQ mobile app from Sept. 9 through Sept. 22.

“Whether stopping for a treat following a busy school day or satisfying a sweet craving after a fall activity, DQ has always been a destination for family and friends to spend quality time together,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at American Dairy Queen. “With our lineup of Fall Blizzard Treat Menu flavors, there is something for everyone.”