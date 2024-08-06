Evacuation order lifted for Madison County wildfire - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Evacuations in the Plano area have been lifted as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY

MADISON COUNTY — A wildfire burning near Plano in Madison County is causing residents to evacuate the area.

The fire call came in Tuesday just after 3 p.m.

Madison Fire Deputy Chief Troyce Miskin tells EastIdahoNews.com the large brush fire is north of Beaver Dick Park and south of Plano.

An emergency alert was sent out to residents on their phones who live in the area of 6000 West to 4000 North to evacuate to the Plano LDS Church at 5973 North 5000 West. Click here to see the evacuation area.

“It’s threatening farmland and structures,” Miskin said.

Right now, it’s unknown how many acres the fire is burning. Miskin said the Bureau of Land Management and Central Fire District have been called out to assist. More resources have been requested.

Miskin added there is a road closure in place at Idaho Highway 33 north of 4000 North.

Courtesy Orin Packard

Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy Madison County Sheriff’s Office