Flavorful Italian sausage stuffed peppers with cornbread - East Idaho News

These Italian sausage stuffed peppers include tender bell peppers positively packed full of flavor from multiple cheese blends, cornbread, tomatoes, and jalapenos for that spicy touch.

Ingredients

4 tablespoons Crisco Pure Vegetable Oil

4 large green bell peppers

1 7-oz package Martha White Sweet Yellow Cornbread and Muffin Mix

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 large egg

1 pound ground sweet Italian sausage, browned and drained

1 diced medium onion

2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and diced

1 10-oz can diced tomatoes and green chilies

1/2 cup shredded Colby and Monterey Jack cheese blend

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions

Heat oven to 400°F. Put vegetable oil into a 15-inch cast iron skillet. Place in the oven to heat for 7 to 8 minutes or until hot. Cut the tops and bottoms off each bell pepper. Remove ribs and seeds. Cut each pepper shell into two rings. Stir together the cornbread mix, buttermilk, and egg in a large bowl just until blended. Add sausage, onion, jalapeños, tomatoes and green chilies, and shredded cheese blend. Stir until combined. Place the pepper rings in the bottom of the hot skillet. Spoon the sausage stuffing mixture into each pepper ring until well-rounded. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until the stuffing is set and golden brown. Top each pepper with a slice of mozzarella or sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese on top. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes until the cheese is melted. Remove pepper rings from the skillet with a spatula. Cool for 5 minutes before serving.

