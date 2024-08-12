Idaho Falls Power breaks ground on peaking plant, research park  - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Shovels went into the dirt and in the air after a celebratory groundbreaking for a power generation facility in Idaho Falls Monday morning.

People from the community came to watch the groundbreaking and learn more about the Idaho Falls Power Peaking Plant and Clean Energy Research Park at 2017 East Iona Road. Idaho Falls Power is investing $36 million to build the plant.

“This is the first major facility we have built in many decades. The city of Idaho Falls is a desirable place to live,” Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “We are watching that growth and we are managing our energy resources carefully.”

The facility is on a 136-acre lot near North Yellowstone Highway. Ten acres will be used for the plant, and the remaining acres will be used for potential future expansion, research and development, and a future substation.

Idaho Falls Power will be using natural gas fuel for the peaking plant. It’s not only for its lower operating cost but also its ability to provide low-emission energy to meet the community’s immediate needs, the city said in a news release.

“A natural gas peaking plant is the right technology at the right time for Idaho Falls Power to save money for our rate payers. This plant will be the first carbon emitting resource the city has owned,” Casper said.

The 17.5-megawatt plant will provide on-demand energy at times when summer and winter energy uses reach peak usage periods. The plant has enough power for roughly 6,000 homes.

“The additional plans available on this property, not just where we are, but all around the whole parcel, that’s going to become the Idaho Falls Clean Energy Research Park,” Casper said.

The park will enable emerging research collaboration with organizations like the Idaho National Laboratory, the city said.

“This represents a continuation of a very long and fruitful partnership between Idaho Falls Power, the City of Idaho Falls, and Idaho National Laboratory,” said John Revier with Idaho National Laboratory. “Idaho Falls Power is the sole provider of electricity to INL’s in-town facilities. Idaho Falls Power provides the lab with clean, reliable and affordable electricity day in and day out.”

The plant is estimated to be finished and have a ribbon cutting by December 2025.