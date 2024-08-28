Idaho law puts donated ‘In God We Trust’ posters in ‘conspicuous’ places at school - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Students in Idaho schools in the past year may have started seeing more prominent posters displaying the national motto, “In God We Trust,” in their classrooms.

That’s because of a law Idaho legislators passed last year requiring school districts and universities to display these posters or framed copies in “conspicuous” places if they’re donated and meet certain requirements.

The law applies to all public educational institutions under the control of the State Board of Education or the board of regents of the University of Idaho, which includes school districts, colleges and universities. The West Ada school board approved a new policy Monday to comply with the law.

Rep. Jeff Cornilles, a Nampa Republican who sponsored the legislation last year, said the national motto is historic and represents the country’s founding based on “Judeo-Christian philosophies and rules.”

“It’s part of the founding fabric of our nation,” he told the Idaho Statesman. “And I think some of that’s been taken away from society and, in particular, some of our young people.”

IDAHO LAW PUTS STRICT CRITERIA ON DISPLAYS

The law, which took effect in July 2023, mandates that a school district display a durable poster or framed copy of the nation’s motto that was donated if it meets certain criteria.

The display must feature a representation of the U.S. or Idaho flag. It must also only contain black, white, gold or silver in the background, lettering and framing, and it can’t identify the donor or have any other logos. A poster that meets the requirements can also be purchased from private donations.

A school district or university is responsible for approving the size of the poster or framed copy that would need to be displayed. Administrative rules associated with West Ada’s new policy state the poster can be no larger than 12-by-20 inches. The district can reject a donation if it doesn’t meet all of the parameters.

West Ada general counsel Amy White said last month the district had received two donations over the last school year. Under the legislation, schools can determine where they display the national motto.

Trustees passed the policy Monday with no discussion.

‘EVERY CHILD’ SHOULD FEEL WELCOME, LAWMAKER SAYS

The legislation was loosely based on a law passed in Texas, Cornilles told the Statesman, but similar versions have been used in other states.

When Cornilles proposed the Idaho bill, some legislators raised concerns that students who were members of different religious groups could feel alienated by the posters. Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, a Boise Democrat and former teacher, said it’s important to be respectful of differing religious beliefs from students.

“We have the separation of church and state for a reason, and schools are certainly an area where I walk very cautiously with that,” Ward-Engelking told the Statesman. “I want to make sure that every child feels welcome, every child feels valued, and that their views are honored, even if they’re not the views that I share.”

Cornilles said the national motto has been part of the culture for a long time and is recognized as part of the nation’s history.

“They could also look at it as a historic document, because it is and part of what this country stands for,” he told the Statesman. “Whether they believe in that or not, it’s what this country was based on.”