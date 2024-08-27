Island Park Festival promises 'the biggest party' this Labor Day weekend - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Over 200 vendors from all over the United States will be in Island Park this Labor Day weekend, along with an assortment of food to choose from.

It’s all part of the “Island Park Festival,” which will be held at 4133 Quakie Lane on Friday, Aug. 30, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sawtelle Mountain Resort and Connie’s Restaurant are sponsors of the event. Click here to learn more.

This is the third year of the festival. It’s free to enter and a family-friendly atmosphere.

“It’s fun to see what vendors come up with. We have furniture made out of elk horns,” said Jean Phillips, the event organizer. “We have 80-year-old ladies that make these beautiful hand quilts and men that make hand knives, leather, and wood items.”

There will be children’s activities, door prizes, a live chainsaw demo, face painting, a mechanical bull, and Smokey the Bear. A DJ will also play music.

There are arts and crafts, antiques, jewelry, souvenirs, and wood decor.

“It’s a good time to get Christmas gifts that are unique,” Phillips said.

Vendors come from places such as California, Colorado, and Montana.

Each year, the festival has grown in size.

“People are loving it because it’s a destination. They like it for their family vacation,” Phillips said. “A lot of people from Pocatello and Idaho Falls, they drive up for the day and then they go camping.”

Some of the vendors last year. | Courtesy Island Park Festival

Phillips expects 3,000 to 5,000 people to attend. Festival goers can park at Sawtelle Mountain Resort and be shuttled to the festival.

And don’t forget to come with an empty stomach.

“If you want a good meal, come and eat because there’s lots of food choices,” Phillips added.

Smoked barbecue and hamburgers, lemonade, cobbler, specialty ice cream, crepes, mini donuts, shaved ice, dole whip, Mexican food, kettle corn, corn dogs, and more will be offered.

Phillips invites visitors and the community to check out the Island Park Festival.

“Just come, have fun, walk around and enjoy the day,” she said. “I call it, ‘The biggest party in Island Park!'”

Phillips additionally had an Island Park Festival that happened during Pioneer Day weekend, which was in July. She said the festivals have grown so popular, she is adding a new one next year in West Yellowstone on Aug. 8 and 9.

Courtesy Island Park Festival

Courtesy Island Park Festival