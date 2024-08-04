 Looking for a job? More than 20 businesses will be hiring at upcoming job fair - East Idaho News
Rexburg

Looking for a job? More than 20 businesses will be hiring at upcoming job fair

Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

now hiring jobs adobe
Adobe stock image
REXBURG — Despite a low unemployment rate, Rexburg employers are continuing to fill job openings. 

Since June, the city’s labor market has had an unemployment rate of 2.8% — the lowest unemployment rate in the state, according to Ryan Whitesides with the Idaho Department of Labor. 

“This unemployment rate bodes well with a reduced competition for jobs, especially this time of year,” Whitesides said in a news release. “It’s more of a job seekers’ market in the Rexburg area.”

The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 6. It will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building, 480 West 2nd North.

More than 20 employers, including those in industries such as cybersecurity, home health, and engineering, will be in attendance.

Here’s a list below.

  • American Fabrication
  • BBSI
  • Clair and Dee’s Point S
  • Easterseals
  • Equus 
  • Everlast Brands
  • Express Pros 
  • Frontier Credit Union
  • Fybercom 
  • Grease Monkey
  • Hospice of Eastern Idaho
  • Idaho Bankers Association
  • JM Mechanical
  • Lamb Weston
  • Melaleuca
  • Mentor Idaho
  • Naval Nuclear
  • Platinum Roofing & Construction 
  • StrongMind
  • Synergy Homes
  • Teton Stage Lines
  • TRIO 
  • US Army
  • US Border Patrol

Job seekers are asked to bring a current resume and be ready to interview on the spot. 

