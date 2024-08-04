Looking for a job? More than 20 businesses will be hiring at upcoming job fair - East Idaho News

Looking for a job? More than 20 businesses will be hiring at upcoming job fairPublished at
REXBURG — Despite a low unemployment rate, Rexburg employers are continuing to fill job openings.
Since June, the city’s labor market has had an unemployment rate of 2.8% — the lowest unemployment rate in the state, according to Ryan Whitesides with the Idaho Department of Labor.
“This unemployment rate bodes well with a reduced competition for jobs, especially this time of year,” Whitesides said in a news release. “It’s more of a job seekers’ market in the Rexburg area.”
The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 6. It will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building, 480 West 2nd North.
More than 20 employers, including those in industries such as cybersecurity, home health, and engineering, will be in attendance.
Here’s a list below.
- American Fabrication
- BBSI
- Clair and Dee’s Point S
- Easterseals
- Equus
- Everlast Brands
- Express Pros
- Frontier Credit Union
- Fybercom
- Grease Monkey
- Hospice of Eastern Idaho
- Idaho Bankers Association
- JM Mechanical
- Lamb Weston
- Melaleuca
- Mentor Idaho
- Naval Nuclear
- Platinum Roofing & Construction
- StrongMind
- Synergy Homes
- Teton Stage Lines
- TRIO
- US Army
- US Border Patrol
Job seekers are asked to bring a current resume and be ready to interview on the spot.