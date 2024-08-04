Looking for a job? More than 20 businesses will be hiring at upcoming job fair - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Despite a low unemployment rate, Rexburg employers are continuing to fill job openings.

Since June, the city’s labor market has had an unemployment rate of 2.8% — the lowest unemployment rate in the state, according to Ryan Whitesides with the Idaho Department of Labor.

“This unemployment rate bodes well with a reduced competition for jobs, especially this time of year,” Whitesides said in a news release. “It’s more of a job seekers’ market in the Rexburg area.”

The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 6. It will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building, 480 West 2nd North.

More than 20 employers, including those in industries such as cybersecurity, home health, and engineering, will be in attendance.

Here’s a list below.

American Fabrication

BBSI

Clair and Dee’s Point S

Easterseals

Equus

Everlast Brands

Express Pros

Frontier Credit Union

Fybercom

Grease Monkey

Hospice of Eastern Idaho

Idaho Bankers Association

JM Mechanical

Lamb Weston

Melaleuca

Mentor Idaho

Naval Nuclear

Platinum Roofing & Construction

StrongMind

Synergy Homes

Teton Stage Lines

TRIO

US Army

US Border Patrol

Job seekers are asked to bring a current resume and be ready to interview on the spot.